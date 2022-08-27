William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $32,050,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 70,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Timken Stock Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

NYSE TKR opened at $64.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.