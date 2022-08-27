IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. 37,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,896,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.