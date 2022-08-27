William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.92.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

