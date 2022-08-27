William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 186 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 60,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Down 5.1 %

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.94.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

