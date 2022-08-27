Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) were up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.03 and last traded at $100.20. Approximately 1,118,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,116,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $259.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

