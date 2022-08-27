William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.07.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

