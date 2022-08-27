ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 8% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.11. 5,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 878,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

ACM Research Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,640,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its position in ACM Research by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,383,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 355,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

