CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.78

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.