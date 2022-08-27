William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 446 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

