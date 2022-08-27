William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $29,160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

