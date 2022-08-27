Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX opened at $281.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

