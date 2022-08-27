William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

