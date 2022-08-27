State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 25,404 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 446.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $18.91 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

