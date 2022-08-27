State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.