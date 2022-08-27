Raymond James & Associates Has $21.50 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 229,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $216.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

