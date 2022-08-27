Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $385.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.29 and a 200 day moving average of $417.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.