Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 615.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

CarGurus Stock Down 2.6 %

CarGurus stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CarGurus Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

