Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.47. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

