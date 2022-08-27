LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

