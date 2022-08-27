LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 4.2 %
LYB opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.