Raymond James & Associates Has $22.25 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $22,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $176.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

