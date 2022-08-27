Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $22,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,108,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after buying an additional 376,322 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,956. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

