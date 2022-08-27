TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,558 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,724,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $460,022.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,084.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $460,022.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,319. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI opened at $54.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

