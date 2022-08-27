TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

APO opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

