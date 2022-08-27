Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $791.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hibbett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

