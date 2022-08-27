Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR opened at $176.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.68 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

