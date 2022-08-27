Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arvinas worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

