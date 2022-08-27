Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,666 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $351.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.53 and a 200 day moving average of $350.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

