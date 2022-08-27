Raymond James & Associates Purchases 66,725 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,725 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 776,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 80,508 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 437,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 123,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

