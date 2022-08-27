Raymond James & Associates Sells 129,784 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 817,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 129,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $22,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,797,252 shares of company stock worth $33,344,686 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

