STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,080,000 after purchasing an additional 445,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,904,000 after acquiring an additional 138,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 707,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of STOR stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.