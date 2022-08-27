Raymond James & Associates Has $23.20 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 896,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.2 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.02 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.