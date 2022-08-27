Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $332,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 78.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 191,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,306 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

IRM stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

