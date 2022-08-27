Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Garmin were worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

GRMN opened at $91.45 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

