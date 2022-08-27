Head to Head Survey: a.k.a. Brands (AKA) versus Its Peers

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 166 1014 3294 46 2.71

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 246.60%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 52.28%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -15.85 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.77 billion $827.28 million -2.01

a.k.a. Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.26% 317.49% -7.53%

Summary

a.k.a. Brands rivals beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

