Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nordson were worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 483,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 20.6% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 503,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,026,000 after acquiring an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Nordson by 48,279.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 80,627 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $232.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.