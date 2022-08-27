NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $624,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,373,000 after buying an additional 4,679,665 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,423,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.37 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

