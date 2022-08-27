NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Calix by 1,450.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 187,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CALX opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88.

Insider Activity at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.