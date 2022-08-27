NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 20,700 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

