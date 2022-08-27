Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,353 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,843 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

OTEX stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

