Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

RE stock opened at $272.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.