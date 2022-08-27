JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 469,902 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $138,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

