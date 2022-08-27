JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $143.86 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $143,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,688 shares of company stock worth $35,653,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

