Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

ZM opened at $81.41 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $348.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

