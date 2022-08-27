Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,244,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,716,000 after buying an additional 248,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,781,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 160,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 280,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

