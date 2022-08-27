Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $157.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.89 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.66.

