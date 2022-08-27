Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 121,788 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,144,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,785 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

