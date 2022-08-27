Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of XBI opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

