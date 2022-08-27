Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 201,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

ONEY opened at $96.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $105.47.

