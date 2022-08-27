Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 233 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $33,395,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

