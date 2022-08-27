Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 591 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $126.77 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,919 shares of company stock worth $3,808,256. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

